Ray LockeApril 6, 1975 - Dec. 22, 2019Ray Leonard Locke, 44, of Waco, beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and friend of many, passed way on December 22, 2019. Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Victorious Life Church with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m.Share a memory at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Locke, Ray
To plant a tree in memory of Ray Locke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
