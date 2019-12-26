Ray LockeApril 6, 1975 - Dec. 22, 2019Ray Leonard Locke, 44, of Waco, beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and friend of many, passed way on December 22, 2019. Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Victorious Life Church with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m.Share a memory at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

