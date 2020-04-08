Brenda Locke-Lerma
May 12, 1970 - April 3, 2020
Brenda Denise Locke-Lerma, 49, of Waco, Texas, was called by the Lord Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, at Oakwood Cemetery. A Mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
Brenda was born on May 12, 1970, in Waco, Texas, to Earl Leonard and Juanita (Perez) Locke. Brenda was a very loving and caring person with a beautiful heart. She was always thinking of others and made everyone feel welcomed. She loved to bake for her nieces' and nephews' parties and her family looked forward to having her delicious tamales during holidays. She also loved to play the slots.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Leonard Locke; brother, Ray Leonard Locke; grandparents; aunt and uncle.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jose Luis Lerma, Sr.; sons, Jose Jr. Lerma and Earl Lerma; her mother, Juanita (Janie) Locke; brothers, Fred Deleon and wife, Trish, Lupe Locke, Oscar Locke and wife, Elena, and Rolando Locke and wife, Anna. She has two sisters, Barbara Lopez and husband, Fidel, and Teresa Navarro, all of Waco. Brenda is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; also many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Honorary pallbearers are: Fidel Lopez, Jr., Ricky Lopez, Oscar Locke, Jr., Julian Locke, Nathan Locke, Troy Deleon, Paul Sanchez, Arthur Martinez, and Mark Locke.
