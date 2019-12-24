Leonard LockeApr. 6, 1975 - Dec. 22, 2019Leonard Ray Locke, 44, of Waco, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, at a Waco hospital. Services are pending. Send a message to his family at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

