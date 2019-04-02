Norma Lee LivingstonJuly 28, 1930 - March 29, 2019Norma Lee Livingston, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday April 4, 2019, at the funeral home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

