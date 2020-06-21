George Litton March 15, 1937 - June 17, 2020 George Litton, 83, of Robinson, Texas, joined his heavenly father on June 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. George was born in Berea, Kentucky, on March 15, 1937. He graduated from Texas A&M University where he served as a Company Commander in the Corp of Cadets and received a degree in Wildlife Management. Following graduation George served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. George married the love of his life, Joy Jones (Litton), on July 26, 1966. For 53 years, they enjoyed working outdoors together, celebrating sunrises and sunsets, enjoying purple martins, and taking trips to Caddo Lake and the Big Bend area, or anywhere they could spend time with family and friends. George worked for the Texas Parks & Wildlife for over 30 years, where he retired as a Regional Director. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his Parks & Wildlife family. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Joy; his daughter, Alissa and husband, Paul, their children, Jacob and Ben; his son, George and wife, Charlotte, their daughter, Megan; his sister, Judy and husband, Lyndon; his nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and the rest of his family and friends. For the safety of our friends, there will be no public ceremony. Instead, there will be a private burial at a later date. Those wishing to honor his life may make a donation in his name to Point of Truth Church at 201 Old Robinson Road, Robinson, Texas 76706. Online contributions may be made at www.pointoftruth.org.
