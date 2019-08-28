Alfred LittonApril 7, 1932 - Aug. 24, 2019Alfred Litton, 87, of Robinson, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, August 24, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Larry Litton, officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Alfred was born April 7, 1932, to Luther and Virgie Litton in England, Arkansas, and was a member of First Baptist Church Hewitt, Texas. Alfred was a veteran who served in the Texas National Guard and US Army and involved in the Honest John Missle Project. He later worked for Citizens National Bank and Bank of America for 30 years, retiring as vice president of the property management division.Alfred married Dora Cook in 1950. They were married 55 years, until her death in 2005. They raised four children and were active volunteers in their churches and communities serving as sponsors for youth trips, school events and opening their home to many events.They served on mission trips in the US, Mexico and Brazil, and he actively served as deacon, teacher, and youth sponsor.Alfred spent over 40 years in the Good Sam's Club, serving in many roles and earned the name "Pawpaw Camper" because he was always camping in his motorhome. He enjoyed attending his grandkids' many school events.Alfred married Mary Jo McWhorter 2007. She shared his love for travel and Baylor Basketball and continued in the Good Sam organization until November 2018 when his cancer returned. Mary Jo was a devoted caregiver and loving wife which allowed him to stay home until his passing. They shared 12 wonderful years together.He was preceded in death by his wife, Dora Litton; granddaughter, Gwen Danley; parents; and six siblings.He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Litton; sons, Bill and Bobby Litton; daughters, Marilyn Mckinney and Mary Reinhardt; two stepsons, Jimmy and Mark Reedy; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Earl Litton; and many nieces, nephews and devoted friends.Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.Memorial gifts may be made in honor of Alfred Litton to Texas Baptist Missions River Ministry, https://texasbaptists.givingfuel.com/missions-foundation.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
