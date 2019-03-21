Curtis T. Liston, Jr.Aug. 6, 1934 - March 17, 2019Dr. Curtis Thomas Liston, Jr., "Tom", of Kilgore, passed away March 17, 2019 in Longview while surrounded by family. Tom was born August 6, 1934, in Waco, TX to Curtis Thomas, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Liston, both of whom preceded him in death.To say that education and helping others played tremendously important roles in Tom's life is an understatement. He greeted every day as a day that more knowledge can be gained by himself or given to others. Always a good student, Tom attended and graduated from Texas A&M in 1956 with his Bachelor's degree in Mathematics.In 1957, he enlisted in the Army where he served in Germany and Pakistan with honor and distinction. After his discharge, Tom returned to his academic pursuits when he enrolled in the University of North Texas and received his Masters in Counseling and Doctoral degree in Counseling/Student Services with a minor in Psychology.During his career, he taught at Dallas ISD and then began a long and distinguished partnership working as counselor, educator and, finally, Dean of Student Services at Texas State Technical College in Waco. After 38 years with TSTC, Tom retired but still felt the call to continue his own, and others', learning by teaching math at Tyler Junior College. During his tenure, Tom helped in so many ways with so many people. His caring personality and commitment to bettering the lives of students and educators with effective counseling and goal setting enabled many to not only maintain accomplishing their goals but, in fact, he helped them reach further for higher achievements. He was the first to be called when academic and personal challenges were encountered and his sound counsel and sage advice enabled those he helped to see that these challenges could, and would, be conquered. A strong man with a wonderful selfless heart for others, Tom will be missed by all whose lives he touched.Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kay Liston, of Kilgore; children, Curt Liston and wife, Renee, of Terrell, Julie Bynum and husband, Mike, of Arp, TX; grandchildren, Kayla Liston, Cody Liston and wife, Stormy, Mason Jones, and Bailey Bynum; great-grandchildren, Jaylon Derrick, Antonio Judie, Kace Judie, Brennan Judie, and Xander Liston; brothers, Dick Liston and Harry Liston and wife, Judy; sister, Lillian Lynch and husband, Bob; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of former students, colleagues and friends.Committal service and graveside for Dr. Liston will be 1 p.m., Friday March 22, 2019, at College Mound Cemetery, 15151 FM 429 South, Terrell, TX, 75161. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, March 22, at College Mound United Methodist Church, located in front of the cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday March 21, 2019, at Max Slayton Funerals and Cremations, 642 N. Rockwall Ave., Terrell, 75160.Condolences may be shared with his family at www.maxslaytonfunerals.com.Max Slayton Funerals and Cremations642 N Rockwall StTerrell, TX 75160(972) 524-0881Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
