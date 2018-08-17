Lillie LipseySept. 8, 1929 - Aug. 15, 2018Lillie Mae Lipsey, 88, of Magnolia, Texas, formerly of Waco, Texas died peacefully in her daughter's arms, August 15, 2018, in Magnolia, Texas. Funeral service will be 11a.m., Saturday, August 18, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jeff Anz officating. Pallbearers: Harold Brannon, Jimmy Lipsey, Brad Brannon, Jimmy Lipsey Jr., Bob Lipsey, Jeff York. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 17, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Lillie was born, September 8, 1929, in Falls County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Emmitt Fuller and Frances Louise Wetzel of Bellmead, Texas; late husband of 41 years, Bill Lipsey; son, Billy Gene Lipsey of Waco, Texas; brother, George Fuller.Lillie having grown up picking cotton with limited education became a very savy and successful business women. She worked at Jones Bakery and was employed and later owned and operated Clover Cleaners. She also owned several rent houses in Bellmead and Waco, Texas. After selling Clover Cleaners to care for her Mom she was employed by Roy Beatty Cleaners. Lillie dearly loved and treasured working in Dry Cleaning industry. Her customers quickly became her friends exchanging letters recently with. Not a sole came to visit that she didn't enlighted them about her enjoyment and dry cleaning experiences, she dearly missed it.Lillie loved and collected MANY clocks through the years and became a family joke with batteries and time changes. She loved her pecan trees, cracking and shelling till her fingers would bleed. Loved making pecan pies and having large family dinners, anyone who came to Mom's she insisted on feeding them. She enjoyed playing dominoes, 42 and shoot the moon. Would play for hours. She loved watermelons, fried catfish, shrimp scampi, pig feet, a good steak and salted everything. She was a lifetime member of Timbercrest Baptist Church faithfully tithed til the end. She was full of life, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.Lillie is survived by her oldest daughter, Lillie Larraine Lipsey Turner and husband, Curtis of Robinson, Texas; daughter, Betty Darlene Lipsey Brannon and husband, Harold, of Magnolia, Texas; son, Jimmy Ray Lipsey and wife, Tessie; 10 grandchildren, Christie, Jennifer, Syndi, Sabrina, Garrett, Brad, Lindsey, Jimmy Jr., Jessica and Jacqueline; plus 20 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her Betty Glaze, half sisiters Linda Gutherie and Brenda Rabalcaha. Survived by her lifelong friends June Hester and Beth Branch. She also leaves behand her precious dog Swiper, who knew her time was near the end.God Bless You, I Love you Most!, It was my pleasure and a blessing to take care of you. So thankful every moment we had together. You will be so missed till we meet again. Darlene and Harold.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
