Lillie Mae LipseySept. 8, 1929 - Aug. 15, 2018Lillie Mae Lipsey, 88, of Magnolia, Texas, formerly from Waco, Texas, died peacefully in her daughter's arms, August 15, 2018, in Magnolia, Texas. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 18, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jeff Anz officating. Pallbearers: Harold Brannon, Jimmy Lipsey, Brad Brannon, Jimmy Lipsey Jr., Bob Lipsey, Jeff York. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 17, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Lill was born, September 8, 1929, in Falls County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Emmitt Fuller and Frances Louise Wetzel of Bellmead, Texas; late husband of 41 years, Bill Lipsey; son, Billy Gene Lipsey of Waco, Texas; brother, George Fuller.Lill having grown up, in the Depression, picking cotton, working so hard with limited education became a very savy and successful business women. She worked at Jones Bakery and was employed and later owned and operated Clover Cleaners. She also owned several rent houses in Bellmead and Waco, Texas. After selling Clover Cleaners to care for her Mom she was employed by Roy Beatty Cleaners. Lillie dearly loved and treasured working in the Dry Cleaning industry. Her customers quickly became her friends. she stayed in touvh with friends and family exchanging letters and phone calls till the end. Not a soul came to visit that she didn't enlighted them about her enjoyment and love for the dry cleaning business and experiences, she dearly missed it.Lill loved and collected MANY clocks through the years and it became a family joke when batteries needed to be changed or when time changed. She loved her pecan trees, cracking and shelling till her fingers would bleed. Loved making pecan pies and having large family dinners, anyone who came to Mom's she insisted on feeding them. She enjoyed playing dominoes, 42 and shoot the moon. Would play for hours. She loved watermelons, fried catfish, shrimp scampi, pig feet, a good steak and salted everything. She was a lifetime member of Timbercrest Baptist Church faithfully tithed til the end. She was full of life, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.Lill is survived by her oldest daughter, Lillie Larraine Lipsey Turner and husband, Curtis of Robinson, Texas; daughter, Betty Darlene Lipsey Brannon and husband, Harold, of Magnolia, Texas; son, Jimmy Ray Lipsey and wife, Tessie; 10 grandchildren, Christie, Jennifer, Syndi, Sabrina, Garrett, Brad, Lindsey, Jimmy Jr., Jessica and Jacqueline; plus 20 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Betty Glaze; half sisiters, Linda Guthrie and Brenda Rabalcaha. Survived by her lifelong friends, June Hester, Beth Branchl, and all of her Sunday School class friends. She also leaves behind her precious dog Swiper, who knew her time was near and stayed at her feet till the end.God Bless You, I Love you Most!, It was my pleasure and a blessing to take care of you. So thankful for every moment we had together. You will be so missed and loved till we meet again. Darlene and Harold.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.