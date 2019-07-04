Karen Ann LippeNovember 26, 1941 - June 24, 2019Karen Ann Lippe, age 77, of Oglesby, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 24, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 6, at St. John Lutheran Church in Gatesville (Coryell City), coordinated by Cole Funeral Homes in McGregor, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

