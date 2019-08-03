Margaret LinvilleNov. 6, 1933 - July 25, 2019Mrs. Margaret Linville, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 E. Loop 340, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

