Charles Richard LingNov. 7, 1943 - Sept. 30, 2018Charles Richard Ling peacefully passed away, September 30, 2018, at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the husband of Pauline Yastic. They shared 24 years of marriage together.Charles was born in Waco, Texas, to Clarence W. Ling and Wilma Bradburry on November 7, 1943. He was one of two sons.After serving in the Air Force as a young man, Charles went on to work in several fields. He is remembered as a jack-of-all-trades and was willing to try anything and help anyone. He retired from L3 Aerospace in Waco, Texas in 2004. He spent the last 45 years raising his family and enjoying his grandchildren and great grandchildren in Bremond, Texas. He was called by many names – Dad, Daddy, PawPaw, Pops, even Norm (Norm's Tires) – and loved every one of them. He was proud of his family and never hesitated to let you know it.He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline; daughter, Donna Jeffrey and husband, Wayne of Celina, TX; daughter, Lori Kimbrough and husband, Brian, of Franklin, TX; son, Dustin Ling of Bremond, TX; daughter, Debbie Killgore of Bremond, TX; and daughter, Karen Rust and husband, Nathan, of Bryan, TX. He had nine grandchildren and 9-1/2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Clarence Ling of Eddy, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence W. and Wilma, his son Richard Ling, and his sister-in-law Pat Ling.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Bremond Memorial Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 4, 2018, at the First Baptist Church of Bremond, with Brother Stan Ortner officiating. Burial will follow at Cottonwood Cemetery in Levi, Texas.Bremond Memorial Funeral Home201 S Commerce St.Bremond, TX 76629254-746-5049www.bremondmemorial.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
