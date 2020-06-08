Pamela E. Lindsay March 23, 1953 - June 5, 2020 Pamela Elizabeth Lindsay, 67, of Hewitt, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, at River City Church, 3015 N Robinson Dr, Waco, TX. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. A visitation will be held the evening before from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Services are under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Pamela was born March 23, 1953, in Waco, TX, to John and Mary Jo Ann Holley Lindsay. She worked many years in the nursing field. Pamela was very loving and a true caregiver. She loved taking care of all her patients while working at Providence Health Center as a CNA along with anyone else in need. She had a strong, never-failing faith in God and was a longtime member of Christian Life Church, now River City. Pamela was loved by all who knew her; she always had a smile on her face, even as she fought hard at the end. She was very much loved and will be greatly missed. Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Shilling; father, John Lindsay; brother, David Lindsay; and granddaughter, Christina E. Bailey. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Bailey, Danna Davis, and Melissa Bailey and life partner, Candice Bailey; siblings, Judy Armstrong, Randy Lindsay, Pooky Norwood, and Debbie Monahan; seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Lindsay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries