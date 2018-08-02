Mike LindloffMay 25, 1957 - July 28, 2018Stephen Mike Lindloff, a life-long resident of Waco, died on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the age of 61, after a brief but aggressive battle with cancer.A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, August 4, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, at 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.