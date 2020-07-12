Clifford A. Lindloff May 2, 1927 - July 5, 2020 Clifford Andrew Lindloff, 93, of Waco, died peacefully at home with family by his side on Sunday, July 5, 2020 A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 18th, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco with longtime friend Leslie Jones officiating. Seating is limited and masks are required for those attending. Cotton was born in Waco on May 2, 1927 and was the only child of Julius and Eline Lindloff who immigrated here from Sweden. The family is very proud of their strong Swedish heritage. Cotton was preceded in death by his loving parents; and his son, Mike Lindloff. Cotton was a proud Waco High Tiger who earned All State awards in both football and baseball. The 1945 Waco High School football team advanced to the state championship that year against Highland Park. The game was played in the Cotton Bowl and held the record for the largest attendance, a sellout of 45,790, a record that held for 32 years. Quarterback Cotton Lindloff rallied his team with a final drive 86 yard touchdown pass play to his famous receiver James "Froggie" Williams. That play held the record for longest touchdown pass play in a Texas High School Championship game for many years. The game ended in a 7-7 tie. Cotton was an extremely proud Texas Aggie Corp member and attended Texas A&M on a 4 year baseball scholarship. He was named All Southwest Conference in 1948 and '49. He also served as the '49 Co-Captain of the team. After graduating from college, he went on to serve 2 years in the United States Army, spending some of that time in Japan. When Cotton returned to the U.S., he played baseball professionally in the minor leagues. After playing professional baseball, Cotton began his coaching career in 1953 in Kerens. While there he met a pretty Navarro Jr College majorette named Charlotte Seabolt who would eventually become his wife. They married in 1955 and started a family in Mart. Cotton was hired as the head coach of the Mart football team where he led them to 5 District Championships and their first State football championship in 1957. While in Mart, Cotton earned a Master's Degree from Baylor. He was offered the head baseball coaching position at A&M, but he humbly declined because of his love for football. Cotton would recall recommending his good friend Tom Chandler for the position, and the rest of that story is history. Cotton and his family returned to Waco in 1963 becoming the head coach at Connally High School for one year, before starting a career with Worth Sports, Inc. based in Tennessee. He earned numerous top salesman awards during his 30 years working for Worth. Cotton was a gentle, humble man who loved God, his family, and sports. He and Charlotte's bedtime routine always included reading scriptures together. We will always remember Cotton's funny wit and humor. His happiest moments were being with his family, watching sports or playing golf. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlotte Lindloff of Waco; sons, Monty Lindloff (Angie) of Katy, Andy Lindloff (Laurie) of Frisco; daughter, Julie Warren (Scot) of Denton, daughter-in-law, Lisa Lindloff of Waco; six grandchildren, Holly Lindloff Matkins (Bennett), Heidi Lindloff Patterson (Cameron), and Chase Lindloff (Kelly), all of Houston, Stephen Michael Lindloff of Waco, Lindsay and Brenna Warren of Denton, Julianna Lindloff of Frisco; and five precious great-grandchildren, Harper, Brooks, Pierce, Sloane and Charlotte, all of Houston. Cotton was a member of Northside Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to support youth activities at the church in care of Chris Borland, 2500 Parish St, Waco, TX 76705. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
