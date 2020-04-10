Patricia Lindley
Feb. 1, 1934 - April 7, 2020
With sadness, I must inform you Patricia Hite Lindley, graduate of that wonderful La Vega 1952 class, has died, April 7, 2020. You may reach Quitman, Debbie, and Cindy at 2175 Portfino Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032.
