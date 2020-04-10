Patricia Lindley

Feb. 1, 1934 - April 7, 2020

With sadness, I must inform you Patricia Hite Lindley, graduate of that wonderful La Vega 1952 class, has died, April 7, 2020. You may reach Quitman, Debbie, and Cindy at 2175 Portfino Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Lindley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries