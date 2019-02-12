Gene LilleyFeb. 18, 1937 - Feb. 9, 2019Gene Lilley, 81, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, at Christ Lutheran Church in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Garden of Memory near Hillsboro. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro. Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

