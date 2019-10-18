Pat LightAug. 8, 1933 - Oct. 16, 2019On Wednesday, October 16 2019, Patsy Joy Millender Light, passed away at age 86 at Park Place Assisted Living facility in Bryan, TX from complications associated with dementia.Pat was born on August 19, 1933 to Eldon and Amy (Nix) Millender in Mooreville, TX. She graduated from Waco HS in 1950 and worked on men's clothing most of her life. Pat started out at Harlik's Mens Shop in downtown Waco and eventually bought the Black Tie in Waco. Pat also worked at Shellenbergers in Waco and retired from Dillards.Pat was preceded in death by her parents Eldon and Amy Millender and by her husband, Dudley Light.She is survived by her daughter, Sherrill Lynn Johnson and her husband, Bill of College Station, TX; four grandchildren, Jennifer Urbina and fiancé, Lee Lightfoot from Magnolia, TX; Kitri Urbina and husband, Jaime from College Station, TX; Will Johnson and husband, Rolf from Santa Fe, NM; and Lindsey Hollis and husband, Micah from Bryan, TX. She is also survived by five great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter, a great-great grandson and her two sisters, Edith Lee of Waco, TX and Peggy West of Little Rock, AR.Visitation will be Sunday, October 20 at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, from 2-4 p.m. Her funeral will be at the OakCrest Funeral Home Chapel in Waco at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 21 with a burial following at 3:00 at Mooreville Cemetery.Special thanks go to Park Place Assisted Living in Bryan, TX for their outstanding care for Pat during her last few months and to Allumine Hospice in College Station for their considerate and passionate care.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

