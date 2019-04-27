Elbert Adam Alonzo LightMarch 14, 1928 - April 24, 2019Elbert Adam Alonzo "A.A." Light, 91 of China Spring, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 5 p.m., Monday, April 29, at China Spring Cemetery.Alonzo was born March 14, 1928, in Hillsboro, to William Alonzo and Willie Mae (Lovett) Light. He worked for Central Texas Iron Works for many years, but was happiest working on his farm and tending his cows. In his earlier years, he was best known in the community for selling watermelons from the bed of his truck, and he never left home without his cowboy hat.He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws; brothers, James "J.E.", William "W.T.", Daniel "Gilbert" and Clifford; sisters, Minnie Ruth Penick and Ruby Lorenz.Survivors include his wife, Doris Light; children, Rodney and Margaret Light, Sharon and Rodney Coleman, Janice and Mark Parnell, and Karla Kroll Verona; brothers, Howard and Joe "Billy Joe"; half-brother, Earl; sister, Nancy Pickens; half-sister, Elizabeth Light; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Thoughts and memories can be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

