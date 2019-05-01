Richard LewisNov 9. 1953 - April 15, 2019Richard "Ricky" Dale Lewis passed from this earth on April 15, 2019 at his home in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico, and was greeted by his Lord and many loving family and friends that have gone before him. A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, at Hidden Oaks Ranch 2481 Meandering Way China Spring, Texas.Ricky was born on November 9, 1953, to Earnest and Patsy Lewis, in Waco, Texas. Ricky was a 1972 graduate of China Spring High school and played running back for the fighting Cougars. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and had many stories of hunting in the mountains of Colorado and New Mexico and fishing The Sea of Cortez. He was truly a man's man.Rick was a 30 year employee of UPS and retired in 2008 and moved to San Carlos Sonora, Mexico where he fished and owned a car and ATV repair center.Ricky is survived by his dear and loving friend, Karen Butt Lewis of McGregor, Texas; daughter, Shawna Howell and husband, Tim Howell, of Wichita Falls, Texas; daughter, Krystal Maes and husband, Dominic Maes, of Erie Colorado; son, Erick Lewis of Louisville, Colorado; and daughter, Ashley Lewis of Mesa, Arizona. Ricky was also survived by his brothers, Mike Lewis of China Spring, Texas, Joe Lewis and wife, Elizabeth, of San Carlos Sonora, Mexico, and Kirk Lewis and wife, Deedee, of Robinson, Texas. Ricky is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
