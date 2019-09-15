Mary Adele LewisMay 3, 1930 - Aug. 28, 2019Mary Adele (Betros) Lewis passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 28, 2019, at the age of 89. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2121 5th. St., Waco, TX.Adele was born on May 3, 1930, in Waco, Texas, the third child of Sam and Willie Mae Betros. She was raised in Waco where she met and married Hugh A. Lewis in 1954. She traveled the world with him as a military wife during the 1950's and 60's. They moved to College Station Texas in 1968 and were later divorced.Adele worked and retired from the U.S.D.A. and Texas A&M University. Adele was a founding member of Parkway Baptist Church in College Station. Her doors were always open to family and friends. She spent the last three years in Layton, UT, in assisted living near her son, Monty.Adele was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Lewis; brothers, George and Don Betros; and by her very close and special sister, Sadie Shelburne.Adele leaves behind one son, Monty (Cindie) Lewis; grandsons, Alex (Ashley) Lewis and Michael Lewis; great-granddaughters, Gerogia Lynn and Lily Mae Lewis.She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and special friends; and one sister-in-law, Sue Betros.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

