Jerry N. LewisOct. 28, 1935 - Nov. 19, 2018Jerry Nolan Lewis, 83, of Waco, Texas passed away Monday, November 19, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 24, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Dr. Rex Bland officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m., at Wortham Cemetery, Wortham, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 23, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Jerry was born in Mexia and spent his childhood in Tehuacana, Texas. He moved to Waco when he was 11 years old. He attended Waco High School where he played football and baseball. After graduating he went to SMU in Dallas and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering.Jerry worked in Dallas before moving to Houston where he studied law at The University of Houston. He worked at S&H Green Stamps before opening Jerry Lewis Antiques on Washington Ave. Later he moved to Bellville where he started Jerry Lewis Glass Works. His stained glass and beveled glass work can be found in the old Arthur Andersen building in Houston, the Driskill Hotel in Austin and the Grand Ole Opry Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. Later, he retired to Waco where he met Wanda McMahon who was his loving faithful companion. They enjoyed dancing each Saturday and trips to Bossier. He was a prolific gardener and loved feeding birds.Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.He is survived by his daughter, Mary Robin Ullrich and husband, Scot, and their children, Lauren, Erin, Catherine, and Austin of Katy, Texas; and son, John Stephen Lewis and wife, Bridget and their children, Jack, Sam and Charlie of Houston, Texas; and his loving and faithful companion, Wanda McMahon.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
