Dwayne LewisJan. 13, 1951 - Nov. 30, 2019Dwayne A. Lewis, passed away Sat., Nov. 30, 2019. Funeral service will be at 11am Fri., Dec. 6 in the chapel of Dorsey-Keatts. Interment to follow at Doris Miller.

