Barry Lewis

Aug. 9, 1957 - April 12, 2020

Barry L. Lewis passed away April 12, 2020. Private services will be held. Public viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 17, at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Barry Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

