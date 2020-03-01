Cooke LeutwylerMarch 31, 1932 - Feb. 27, 2020Col. Cooke Hearon Leutwyler, USAF, Ret., died peacefully at the age of 87 on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76710, with the Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at Stanford Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 6, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Col. Cooke Hearon Leutwyler was born in Waco, and moved from the big city to the family farm near Hewitt, where he met his sweetheart, Shirley Rose Hyman, in the first grade. He was Valedictorian of the second graduating class at Midway High School and entered Baylor University after graduation. While at Baylor, he married Shirley on March 28, 1952. Cooke joined the Air Force ROTC while attending Baylor, and was offered a commission in the Air Force.After receiving his BA degree, Cooke taught and coached at Axtell High School until called to active duty. He was deployed to Korea as a postal officer immediately after the Korean War. After returning to the States, he attended Texas A&M and received his Master's degree in Meteorology.While serving, Cooke was stationed in Korea, England, Japan, and traveled the world where he met some of his closest friends. After spending 26 years in the Air Force, Cooke retired as a full bird Colonel at the Pentagon, where he was responsible for classified satellite meteorology. During his service, Cooke received numerous medals and awards, including the Legion of Merit and six Meritorious Service Medals.Once he retired from the Air Force, Cooke worked at Unisystems as a chief operating office of data processing. He attended UTA and received a Master's in Accounting before ending his working career as an independent computer programmer.Cooke enjoyed family camping and hiking. His family camped across Europe along with Diane Hyman, and climbed Mt. Fuji with his son, Larry. He took his son, Mark, and grandson, Ryan, camping across Canada and Alaska. He, his family, and Granita Hyman camped in Yellowstone. He also took a 1976 bicentennial trip through the New England States with his sister, Wanda Glaze, her husband, Kenneth, and families.Cooke was a hero to many in his family, a kind and generous man of honor. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.Cooke was preceded in death by his parents, Jayhugh Beecher Leutwyler and Eva Elizabeth Shaw Leutwyler; wife, Shirley Rose Hyman Leutwyler; daughter, Mary Kathleen Leutwyler Smith; and sister, Eva Elizabeth Leutwyler.Cooke leaves his son, Larry Leutwyler; daughter, Lisa Leutwyler Stewart and husband, Leighton; son, Mark Leutwyler and wife, Laura; four grandchildren, Ryan Draper, Shirley Stewart, Kai Leutwyler, and June Leutwyler; and siblings, Jayhugh Leutwyler, Jesse Leutwyler, Wanda Leutwyler Glaze, and Tommy Leutwyler. Cooke is also survived by Diane Hyman Watrous and Sandra Hyman Barber, Shirley's family, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, and friends worldwide.Memorials may be made to the ALS Association, P.O Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037, or online at www.ALS.org.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Mar 7
Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
In memory
