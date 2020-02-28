Cooke H. LeutwylerMarch 31, 1932 - Feb. 27, 2020Cooke Hearon Leutwyler of Hewitt passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Services are pending.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

