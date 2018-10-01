Phyllis Ann LeuschnerAug. 12, 1946 - Sept. 28, 2018Phyllis Ann Leuschner, 72, of Robinson, passed away, Friday, September 28, 2018. A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 3, at Gerald Cemetery, 3782 Bode Road, Elm Mott, with Rev. Jerry Freedman officiating. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 2, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Phyllis was born, August 12, 1946, to Forest Edmund and Eileen (Zahirniak) May in West, Texas. She married Eugene Leuschner on December 19, 1964 in Gerald, Texas. Phyllis was a long-time resident of Robinson. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and gambling with her husband. Phyllis loved to shop and made sure Lisa had everything she ever wanted. Phyllis' greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents.Phyllis is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gene; daughter, Lisa Schmedthorst and husband, Daniel; grandchildren, Kyle Pryor, Wacey Brown and wife, Lori, Kirsti Beyer and husband ,Chad, Aliya Schmedthorst; great-grandchildren, Lynnlee Baxley, Kinsler Brown, and Emilie Kay Beyer (who is on the way); along with numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Gerald Cemetery, PO Box 345, Elm Mott, TX 76640.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

