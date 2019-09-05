Garland H. LessmanDec. 22, 1943 - Sept. 2, 2019Garland Herbert Lessman, 75, of Waco, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, at Perry United Methodist Church, 193 CR 127, Riesel, TX, with the Rev. Lynn Starnes officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Perry United Methodist Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Perry Methodist Cemetery, 193 CR 127, Riesel, TX, 76682.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

