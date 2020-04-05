Brenda Lerma May 12, 1970 - April 3, 2020 Brenda Locke Lerma, of Waco, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Services are pending. Please sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco ISD principal becomes first COVID-19 death in McLennan County
-
Waco ISD principal tests positive for COVID-19
-
City of Waco postpones election, extends disaster order through April 21
-
McLennan County reports 1 more COVID-19 case, bringing total to 49
-
Former Clifton principal released after more than three decades in prison
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.