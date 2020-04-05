Brenda Lerma May 12, 1970 - April 3, 2020 Brenda Locke Lerma, of Waco, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Services are pending. Please sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Lerma as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries