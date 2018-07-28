Don LeonardDec. 7, 1937 - July 24, 2018The Honorable Judge Don Leonard, retired judge of the Texas State Criminal District Court Number Three of Tarrant County passed away, July 24, 2018.Don was born, December 7, 1937, to Albert and Jessie Leonard and was raised in Waco, Texas.He attended Tarleton College and went to the University of Texas in Austin where he received a degree in Business Administration and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree.After law school, he moved his family to Fort Worth to work as an assistant city attorney and then became a municipal court judge from 1963 to 1966, at the age of 25, considered to be the youngest judge at the time. He went on to form his private practice in civil, criminal and family law from 1966 to 1982. In 1982, he was elected to the bench of Criminal District Court Number Three, a post he held for five terms undefeated. Judge Leonard's community and civil activities have included former and current memberships in the Tarrant County Bar Association, the State Bar of Texas, the Western and Northern District Federal Bar Association, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, the State College of the Judiciary, the Southside Optimist club and St Stephen Presbyterian church.Don was a graduate of the National Judicial College, was appointed by the Honorable Gib Lewis to serve on a committee studying the role of the family in reducing recidivism, served on the Tarrant County Crime District Board of Directors and was a former chairman of the Board of Judges and the Juvenile Board. He was awarded the prestigious Silver Gavel Award for his outstanding judicial service by the Tarrant County Bar Association.He was a proud Longhorn and loved football, along with golf, hunting, and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family at home on the lake. He was also known for his fairness and sense of humor. Dad lived his life as a good, faithful, Christian man.He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Jessie Leonard, and his son-in-law, Phillip Walker.He is survived by his loving wife, Judy, of 62 years, along with his two daughters, Debra Walker and Cynthia Leonard; son-in-law Henry Encina; five grandchildren, Donald Leonard and wife, Nadejda, Megan Benavides and husband, Russell, Shelby Walker, Saralyn Walker, and Samuel Encina; six great-grandchildren, Austin, Donny, Lillian, Aubrey, Carson, and London.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or a favorite charity of your choice.May he rest in peace.Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 30, at the Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota Street, Austin, Texas.Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 1206 E. 9th Street has given permission to use their parking lot that opens up on Navasota.Rooms have been blocked at the Embassy Suites Town Lake, 300 S. Congress Ave., Austin, 512-469-9000 under "Leonard Memorial".Clements Wilcox Funeral Home1805 Hwy 281 N.Marble Falls, TX 78654830-693-4373Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
