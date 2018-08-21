Walter Joe LenamonSept. 14, 1941 - Aug. 18, 2018Walter Joe Lenamon, of Groesbeck, formerly Robinson, passed away, Saturday, August 18, 2018. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 22, at Groesbeck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 23, in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in Cobb Cemetery.He is survived by his wife, Brenda; and two sons, James and Scott and their families.Groesbeck Funeral HomeSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.