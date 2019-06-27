Lester Gene LemayAugust 17, 1941 - June 18, 2019Lester Gene Lemay, 77, of Blue River, Colorado, since June 2013 passed away on June 18, 2019, in Breckenridge, Colorado. He was born on August 17, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, to Manny and Frieda Lipschutz. He married Helen Schneider on March 18, 1990, in Grand Prairie, Texas.Lester graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a graduate of the General Electric manufacturing training program. He worked as a manufacturing engineer for General Electric, purchasing manager for Frito Lay, quality manager for General Dynamics, and most recently as the vice president of contracts for The Schneider Group in Waco, Texas. He had many interests including playing golf and played the saxophone in his youth.Lester is survived by his wife Helen; three sons, Michael Lemay, Christopher Schneider, and Mark Schneider; and four grandchildren, Sarah Gabney, William Lemay, Olivia Schneider, and William SchneiderA graveside service was held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Valley Brook Cemetery in Breckenridge, Colorado.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Repertory Orchestra, Breckenridge, Colorado.Please visit www.KentFuneralHomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for the family.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
