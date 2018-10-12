Carolyn LeMasterSept. 11, 1941 - Oct. 7, 2018Carolyn Janet LeMaster passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 7, 2018 at her residence. She was surrounded by her family, who meant the world to her. A memorial service will be at 10 am, Saturday, October 13, at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, with Rev. Jason Ingalls as Officiant.Carolyn was born, September 11, 1941, in Waco Texas, second child of R.V. and Wilma (Hammond) Walker.She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Bob LeMaster; older sister, Delores Woycheshin; and brothers-in-law, Floyd Woycheshin and Melvin Yezak.Carolyn is survived by those she loved best and devoted her life to: daughter, Dawn Connally and husband, Wayne; son, Chad Betros and wife, Tiffani; son, Eric Betros and wife, Laura; daughter, Kristy Evans and husband, Robert; and step-son, Bryan LeMaster and wife, Stephanie; additionally, sister and best friend, Sharon Yezak; and only brother, Roy Walker and wife, Brenda. MeMe adored her nine grand-children, one great-grand child, and one on the way. She loved her nephews and nieces and extended family.Memorials can be made to Parkinson's or Alzheimer's Foundations.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
