Leonarda Lola Leija
Nov. 6, 1936 - June 7, 2020
On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Leonarda (Lola) Leija, loving mother of three children was blessed to be called to heaven.
Mom went by Lola and was born in Reagan, Texas on November 6, 1936 to Felicita Orozco . Mom's upbringing was special and was raised in 4 states Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida. Mom was blessed to go back to visit the other three states within the last twenty years. Most of our recent vacations with her daughters, son-in-laws and grandchildren were spent in Missouri which was mom's favorite place, especially in a cozy cabin in the mountains.
Mom went to school in Reagan Texas while assisting her mother to raise her younger sisters. Mom loved flowers and especially taking pictures with flowers in the background when she was a teenager. Mom loved to dress up and always looked very beautiful. She loved life to the fullest.
Mom settled back in Texas where she met her soon to be husband, Ruben Leija and married on September 27, 1969. Mom and dad later had three daughters Elizabeth Torrez, Elva Lopez and Estella Lopez and raised them in Lorena, Texas. Mom was so kind, loving, caring, funny and loved spending time with her family. Everyone she came in contact with she open heartedly welcomed them into her life as their mother and grandmother. Mom was a very proud grandmother who had four grandchildren Kelsey Rae Dorsey, Jose (Joseph) Miguel Torrez, Antonio Ruben Torrez and Sienna Avery Lopez. Almost two years ago, she gained a great-grandson, Ruben Michael Dorsey who she adored with all her heart.
Mom was a very loving grandmother who was very supportive of all her grandchildren by attending all events. She was very blessed to see the three oldest grandchildren graduate. Her last wish, that was honored, was to see her last grandson Antonio graduate before leaving this earth while in the hospital, via online on Friday, June 5, 2020.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Felicita Gonzales; brothers, Andrew Orozco and Pete Orozco; husband, Ruben P. Leija; her sister, Paula Wyatt.
She is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth Torrez and her husband, Joe Torrez, Elva Lopez and her husband, Bobby Lopez and Estella Lopez and husband, Manuel Lopez, Jr.; Sister, Julie Adame and husband, Tony Adame, Toni Villa and husband, Joe Villa, Susie Salinas and husband, Johnny Salinas and Rosie Padilla and husband, Roy Padilla; grandchildren, Kelsey Rae Dorsey, Jose (Joseph) Miguel Torrez, Antonio Ruben Torrez, Sienna Avery Lopez; great-grandson, Ruben Michael Dorsey.
