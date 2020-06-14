Thomas Raymond Leidich June 19, 1931 - June 9, 2020 Thomas (Tom) Leidich, 88, of Waco, passed away on June 9, 2020. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., June 15, at Wilkirson Hatch Bailey Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, with Barbara Lucas of Bosqueville United Methodist Church officiating at Robinson Cemetery. Tom was born in Kirtland Hills, Ohio, and grew up in Painesville, Ohio. He attended Painesville Harvey High School where he was a member of the class of 1949, and made many lifelong friends. He met his future wife, Patsy Rash, while attending Baylor University in Waco, Texas. They were married in 1956 and were married for 64 years up until his death.They both graduated from Baylor in 1957 and they both attended graduate school at Ohio State University and spent over 33 years in Ohio before returning to Texas in 1996. Tom had a 30-year career with the Columbus Public Schools, starting as a social studies teacher at Brookhaven High School. After teaching, he served for many years in administration in support of school curriculum as the Social Studies Supervisor and co-authored an Ohio history book. Before his career in education, he served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army in the Korean conflict. Tom was an avid Ohio State and Baylor sports fan, with many years of season tickets, tailgating, and friends; even going to watch the Baylor Bears play in the Sugar and Liberty Bowls. He also enjoyed cooking and was a member of a Gourmet Club for over 20 years, with many longtime friends and interesting themes along the way. He was also very active with several churches over the course of his life, most recently with the Bosqueville United Methodist Church. He was a famous supporter and organizer of the Liberty Presbyterian Church (Ohio) annual Barbeques and Yard sales. Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father, Amelia Lambert Leidich and Raymond Leidich; as well as his sister, Louise Keener; and brother, Jim Leidich. Tom is survived and missed dearly by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Rash Leidich, and many loving family members including daughters, Kathleen Leidich of Leesburg, VA, and Amanda Braun of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Andrew Braun of Austin, TX, Derek Braun of Columbus, OH, and Amelia "Mia" Braun of Columbus, OH. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
Jun 15
Visitation
Monday, June 15, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710

Jun 16
Graveside
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710

Photo Gallery
