Raymond LeibengoodApril 8, 1927 - Dec. 2, 2018Raymond Dale Leibengood, 91, passed away on December 2, 2018, at Heartis of Waco Assisted Living where he had resided for the past two and a half years. Raymond was born April 8, 1927, in Hammond, Indiana. He was cremated, ashes interred in a vessel that is adorned with the USAF insignia, gravesite at Waco Memorial Park, with there being no services as per his request.In 1945, Raymond joined the United States Air Force as a pilot, accumulating over 5000 flying hours, and retired with rank of Major after 20 years of honorable service to our Country. Upon retiring from James Connally Air Base in 1965, he chose to make Waco his home, where he lived out his life. One of his favorite sayings was "I wasn't born in Texas, but got here as fast as I could."His second career upon retirement from the Air Force was a packaging engineer for Marathon Battery Company of Waco for 18 years.Raymond was a very caring and giving man who saw the best in everyone. He truly has a heart of gold trusting soul that shined brightly. The world was a better place with him in it, for he was by nature an inspiring example of goodness, honestly, and always lived by the Golden rule of kindness toward all those who he crossed paths with in his lifetime.Raymond was preceded in death by his three brothers, Wally, Earl, and Bob Leinbengood.Raymond is survived by his step-daughter, Carol Sykora; step-son, Frank Ylinen and wife, Debbie; step-daughter, Dee VanSteenwyk and husband, Gil; devoted granddaughter, Lindy Ausburne and husband, Greg; grandson, William "Butch" Sykora and wife, Margaret; and great-grandson, Gregory Ausburne, Jr.Major Raymond dale Leibengood has made his "final flight," ascending to Heaven above. He is no longer grounded with us on earth… instead will soar with eagles forever more in our memories. God bless and may he rest in peace.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
