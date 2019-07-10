Harold LehrmannMay 9, 1933 - July 4, 2019Harold W. Lehrmann, of Plano, Texas, was born May 9, 1933, in McGregor, Texas, to the late Herbert A. Lehrmann and Minnie Adler Lehrmann and joined his Heavenly Father July 4, 2019, in Frisco, Texas.Harold married Peggy Jane Crouch in McGregor, Texas, November 9, 1957, and was blessed with 62 years of wonderful marriage.He is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Dana Brock and husband, Mike, of Plano, Texas; son, Kyle Brock and wife, Lou, of Anna, Texas; daughter, Gina Lehrmann, Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Jarrod Brock and wife, Jessica, of Frisco, Texas, and Paige Lehrmann, of Anna, Texas.A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1801 West Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75075.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. Please reference Comfort Dog Ministry.Aria Cremation Services & Funeral Home19310 Preston Rd.Dallas, TX 75252(214) 306-6700Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

