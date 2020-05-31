Rose Lehde July 2, 1933 - May 28, 2020 Rose Lehde of Waco, formerly of Hallsburg, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. Per her wishes, private graveside services were held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mart Cemetery. Rose was born near Mart, Texas, to William Allen and Irene Upton Jackson. She was retired from Clifton Upholstery Company. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis Lehde, in 1990; and her brothers, Billy Allen and Charles Ray Jackson. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Durham and husband, Dennis; grandson, Bradley Sielaff; two step-grandsons, Landan and Davey Durham; two great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Brayden Sielaff; and two nieces, Charlotte Martin and Kimble Schmidt. Littlepage
