Sharron Leggett
Dec. 4, 1944 - May 25, 2020
Sharron Pou Leggett passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at home in Robinson, Texas.
Sharron was born December 4, 1944, in Houston, Texas. Her parents were Jimmy and Roberta Pou of Huntsville, Texas. After graduating from Huntsville High School in 1963, she enrolled in Sam Houston State College in Huntsville, where she met her future husband, Tom Leggett, in an honors chemistry class. She received her B.S. degree in 1967. She and Tom were married on November 27, 1976. Sharron received a M.S. degree from the University of Houston at Clear Lake City in 1986, specializing in educating gifted children. She taught high school for 34 years, 31 of those at Ross Sterling High School in Baytown, Texas. She was a member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Waco, Texas.
Sharron loved to travel, especially in the western United States. In the last few years Sharron and Tom enjoyed their time in Colorado and enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She was an avid reader, and she and Tom were members of their book club for over 25 years. She shared her love of reading with her great-nieces and nephews. They all looked forward to their gifts of books from Aunt Sharron.
Her parents, Jimmy and Roberta Pou, preceded her in death.
She is survived by husband, Thomas Lionel Leggett of Robinson; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Larry and Diana Leggett of Missouri City, Texas, and Wayne and Becky Leggett of Heath, Texas; nephews, Steve, Robbie, and John Leggett; nieces, Kristin Bailey and Carrie Cooley; and eight grand-nieces and nephews.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.