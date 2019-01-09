Marlowe Elizabeth LeflerDecember 14, 2018 - December 14, 2018Marlowe Elizabeth Lefler was received by our Heavenly Father on Friday, December 14, 2018. A private Catholic service was held with immediate family on December 21, at St. Jerome Catholic Church. A community visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, January 11, 2019, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Marlowe was delivered into our world on December 14, 2018, in Waco, Texas, to her parents, Matthew Lefler and Meagan Meadors-Lefler.She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jim and Wanda Meadors; and great-grandfather, Walter Niedrich.She is survived by her parents; grandparents, Matthew and Kimberly Meadors; grandparents, Robert and Agie Lefler; grandparents, Robert and Linda Niedrich; aunt, Lindsay Meadors; great-grandparents, Roger and Sue Grayson; great-grandmother, Betty Niedrich; and countless other family, friends, and loved ones.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Marlowe may be made to Providence Hospital's Women and Newborns Center. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com."If there ever comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." – from Winnie the Pooh"God gave us memory so that we might have roses in December."– J.M. BarrieSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
