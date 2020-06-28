Robert W. Lees Sept. 10, 1927 - June 16, 2020 Robert William (Bob) Lees, 92, passed away June 16, 2020. Bob was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He was an electrical engineer by trade. In 1954, he married Jackie and spent 65 happy years together. They had two daughters, Melody Lees of Chatsworth, California, and Wendy Nelson of Waco, Texas. Bob loved to play the organ, especially Big Band Swing music. He and Jackie enjoyed sailing, RV trips and traveling abroad. Restoring numerous exotic cars was Bob's favorite pastime. Bob is survived by his two daughters; son-in-law, Doug Nelson; granddaughters, Ariana, Ivana and MeiLin Lees of LA, California; and grandsons, Justin and Joshua Millard of Tomball Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; and granddaughter, Chelsea Millard. A family graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery will be held at a later date. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Sex offender arrested, accused of indecent exposure in multiple public places
-
Waco police name teen killed in fast-food parking lot
-
Waco council passes 2-week mask order, county to consider one as another 50 cases confirmed
-
Local officials warn of 'July disaster' if COVID-19 spread continues to accelerate
-
Administrator: University High teacher resigns after racist social media post
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.