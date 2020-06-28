Robert W. Lees Sept. 10, 1927 - June 16, 2020 Robert William (Bob) Lees, 92, passed away June 16, 2020. Bob was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He was an electrical engineer by trade. In 1954, he married Jackie and spent 65 happy years together. They had two daughters, Melody Lees of Chatsworth, California, and Wendy Nelson of Waco, Texas. Bob loved to play the organ, especially Big Band Swing music. He and Jackie enjoyed sailing, RV trips and traveling abroad. Restoring numerous exotic cars was Bob's favorite pastime. Bob is survived by his two daughters; son-in-law, Doug Nelson; granddaughters, Ariana, Ivana and MeiLin Lees of LA, California; and grandsons, Justin and Joshua Millard of Tomball Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; and granddaughter, Chelsea Millard. A family graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery will be held at a later date. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Lees as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries