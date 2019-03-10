Jacqueline LeesSept. 21, 1927 - March 7, 2019Jacqueline E.R. Lees, 91, passed away the morning of March 7, 2019, surrounded by her family at Providence Hospice Center. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, March 16, in the Chapel at Woodway United Methodist Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

