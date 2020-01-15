Velma Ann LeeJuly 30, 1943 - Jan. 13, 2020Velma Ann Lee, 76, of Waco, passed away Monday January 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, January 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service beginning at 9 am.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
