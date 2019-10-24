Pat LeeJuly 4, 1941 - October 20, 2019Pat Lee, of Lorena, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the age of 78. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, October 24, at Unity Spiritual Center of Waco,. 400 1st Street, Hewitt, with Rev. Margo J. Ford and Rev. Don Ray officiating. Interment will follow in Lorena Cemetery.Mrs. Lee was born July 4, 1941, in Erick, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred Louise (Wallace) Myers and was a 1959 graduate of Sweetwater High School in Oklahoma. On December 24, 1960, she married Allen Lynden Lee in Briscoe, Texas.Much of her life has been spent in the clerical field with TSTC for thirty-one years in Waco. Pat was a member of Unity Spiritual Center of Waco and enjoyed cooking, reading and gardening.Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Betty Jo Pendergrass and Mary Lou Zalman.Survivors include her husband Allen of 58 years; son, Melvin Lee; daughter, Donna Lee; two brothers, Harold Myers and wife, Bonnie, and Gary Myers; sister, Marcia Curtwright; three grandchildren, Kendra Schwartz and husband, Adam, Dalton Lee, and Kelsey Lee; two great grandchildren, Jozalynn Schwartz and Jesse Schwartz.

