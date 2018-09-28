Murry LeeOct. 30, 1952 - Sept. 20, 2018Services for Murry L. Lee will be at 11 am, Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Trinity A.M.E. Church, Waco. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 pm, Friday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home.W.H. Littles & SonsSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

