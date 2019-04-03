Michael LeeMay 3, 1953 - April 1, 2019James Michael "Mike" Lee, 65, went to be with his Lord on April 1, 2019, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and daughters at his home in Waco. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel in Waco, with the Rev. Mike Snell officiating. Visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room. A family burial will be held at a later date at Rosemound Cemetery.Mike was born May 3, 1953, in Waco, Texas, to Vernon and Hellen Lee. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1971. Mike always looked up to his older brother, and followed in his footsteps by attending Texas A&M University, Class of '75, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration.Mike became a career banker as a loan officer, like his father before him. As an extremely detail-oriented person, Mike truly loved his job. Among other banks, Mike worked 20 years at Extraco Bank, formerly First National Bank, in Temple, then at Community Bank & Trust in Waco. In 2010, Mike "went over to the dark side," as he would jokingly say, when he started working as a Loan Review Specialist for the FDIC. In this he found the job that was made for him. What started as a short contract position turned into a 9-year career, of which Mike was exceedingly proud. At the end of his life, Mike was one of only 24 people in the country in his position at the FDIC.Mike was rarely ever caught without a Dr. Pepper nearby to drink. He adored his pet dogs. Mike was a lifelong player and lover of baseball, a special connection he shared with his youngest daughter, Marci Kay. Mike was a true Aggie fan and was especially proud to have a brother and daughter, Stacie, Class of '05, who also graduated from A&M. For the last 18 years of his life, Mike was married to his loving wife, Marissa. Mike was a wonderful daddy and loving step-father to Axton, Nicole, and Stephen.Mike was adored by all who met him. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor, quick wit, and was the master of the one-liner. He kept everyone laughing until the end. Mike had firm faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ that he carried with him throughout his life.Preceding Mike in death were his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E. Vernon Lee; and brother, Willam "Bill" Lee.Survivors include wife, Marissa; daughters, Stacie Tiller and husband, Will, of La Vernia, and Marci Tickner and husband, Neil, of Houston; step-children, Axton Dellert of Austin, Nicole Sailors and husband, Mike, of New York City, and Stephen Dellert and partner, SaraBeth, of Austin; grandchildren, Madelyn Tiller, Caralyn Tiller, and Katelyn Tiller; nephew, Kelley Lee of Mission; and niece, Laurie Barker of Austin.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
