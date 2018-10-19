JoAnn Rodgers LeeDec. 2, 1955 - Oct. 10, 2018JoAnn Rodgers Lee, 62, of Waco, Texas, slipped into an eternal peaceful sleep on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. You may visit her as she slumbers in sweet repose from 10:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 19, at McDowell Funeral Home. The Celebratory Farewell will commence at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 20, at Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.