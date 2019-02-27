Helen Woodall LeeJan. 4, 1925 - Feb. 25, 2019Helen Woodall Lee, 94, of Waco, went peacefully with the Lord, Monday, February 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard at 2 p.m., Friday, March 1, with Pastor Ricky Woodall of First Baptist Hubbard officiating.Read the full obituary at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.