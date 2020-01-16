Edith LeeMarch 1, 1927 - Jan. 14, 2020Edith Millender Lee, age 92, of Waco, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, at OakCrest Funeral Home with burial in Mooreville Cemetery.Edith was born on March 1, 1927 in Temple, Texas. She grew up in the beautiful community of Mooreville, Texas, and served as a nurse for Dr. Ross Shipp and in the Emergency Room at Hillcrest Hospital. She later became an occupational nurse for M & M Mars, being one of the first employees at the new facility in Hewitt, Texas in 1976.Edith loved to cook, read, and spend time with her "favorite" granddaughter and family. Affectionately known as "Tiny", she had a kind and loving heart and a resilient spirit. She was truly loved and will be greatly missed.Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon Eldridge Millender, and Amy Nix; sister, Patsy Joy Light; son, Jerry Mark Lee; and daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Yett Lee.Edith is survived by her beloved granddaughter, Laura Lee Slack and husband, Joel of McGregor; sister, Peggy Sue West, of Little Rock, Arkansas; nieces, Sherrill Lynn Johnson and husband, Bill of College Station, Texas, and Lisa Charette and husband, Mark of Little Rock, Arkansas; and many grand-nieces, nephews, and cousins.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edith's preferred charity organization, The Salvation Army.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Jan 18
Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
