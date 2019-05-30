Dorathy F. LeeOct. 30, 1934 - May 25, 2019Dorathy Fay "Dottie" Lee, 84, of Mulvane, Kansas, formerly of Waco, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 31, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Dottie was born October 30, 1934, in Waco, to Homer Leslie Jenkins, Sr. and Mozelle Sidney Ker Jenkins. She attended Waco public schools, graduating from Waco High School. Dottie was a part of the Waco High School Band. She later attended Tarleton University and also 4 C Business College. Dottie worked for the Waco Police Department as a records clerk, retiring after 13 years. After retirement she found much joy working with the Central Texas Senior Ministry.Dottie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Homer L. Jenkins.She is survived by her daughters, Karen R. Lee of Dallas, Texas, and Alisa Neff and husband, Darryl, of Mulvane, Kansas; son, Brian Lee and wife, Joanne, of Spanaway, Washington; and granddaughters, Dominique Jade Lee and Madeleine Grace Lee, both of Spanaway, Washington.Special thank you to Brian, Karen, Joanne, Alisa and Darryl for the outstanding care provided over the years to Dottie.If desired, memorial contributions in Dottie's name may be made to Glen Carr House Assisted Living Facility, 1433 N. Hamilton Dr., Derby, KS 67037-8919.Please sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.